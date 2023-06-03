“CupBop Shark Tank Net Worth”: The Anticipated Net Worth and Founder Wealth of CupBop on Shark Tank by 2023

Cupbop Shark Tank Net Worth: A Look at CupBop’s Founder, Salary, and Other Details

Overview of Cupbop

Cupbop is a Korean restaurant chain that started as a food truck in Utah in 2013. The founders, Junghun Song, J Park, and JK Kim, saw an opportunity to bring Korean flavors to Salt Lake City and began selling Korean barbecue bowls from a 20-year-old food truck. Since then, Cupbop has expanded to over 100 locations across six U.S. states and Indonesia.

Founder of Cupbop

Junghun Song is the founder of Cupbop. He started the first Cupbop food truck in Salt Lake County with two friends. The three founders were born in South Korea, served together on an LDS mission there, and later migrated to Utah with big dreams but little money. Junghun Song believed that Korean food could appeal to the world and started Cupbop with that vision.

CupBop Shark Tank Net Worth

Cupbop’s net worth is estimated to be $200 million USD as of 2023. The company has an annual sales income of $37 million and a sales revenue of around $67 million. Cupbop obtained a $1 million investment from Mark Cuban for 5% ownership in Season 13 of Shark Tank. Since then, Cupbop has become admiringly successful and intends to open 15 more stores across the United States.

Cupbop Shark Tank Update

Cupbop aims to have 100 stores and make $100 million in revenue by the end of next year. The fast food chain has partnered with ‘Qu’ for quick service technology solutions at all its outlets and trucks. Cupbop has expanded from 15 stores making $18 million annually to 49 stores making $64 million annually with the help of Mark Cuban. The company plans to expand globally through franchising, with 150 stores in Indonesia and 100 more set to open in Vietnam, Korea, and Japan.

Is Cupbop Still in Business?

Yes, Cupbop is still in business as of 2023. The chain operates in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Colorado. Cupbop continues to expand its reach by opening new restaurants and offering special discounts during each grand opening celebration. Customers can purchase a bowl for as low as $5.99 on grand opening day.

Conclusion

Cupbop’s success story is one of determination and vision. Junghun Song believed in the power of Korean cuisine and brought it to Salt Lake City through a food truck. Since then, Cupbop has grown to over 100 locations worldwide, with a net worth of $200 million USD. With plans to expand globally through franchising, Cupbop’s future looks bright.

