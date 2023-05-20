CUPE Local 4681 calls for contract negotiations with Northeast Catholic District School Board to resume for $1 wage hike and other benefits for support workers. : Education workers in Timmins and Timiskaming areas demand Northeast Catholic District School Board to resume contract negotiations

Education workers in Timmins and Timiskaming call for Northeast Catholic District School Board to resume contract negotiations

Education support workers in the Timmins and Timiskaming areas are urging the Northeast Catholic District School Board (NCDSB) to resume contract negotiations. The workers, who are represented by CUPE Local 4681, are seeking a $1 wage increase that was agreed to by the province in late 2020. The NCDSB has been unresponsive to requests for negotiations, and only agreed to return to the bargaining table on the last day of school. The workers, who include educational assistants, custodians, caretakers, and secretaries, are also seeking more full-time IT staff, an extra vacation day, and equal benefits for far north workers in Moosonee. An open letter calling for an immediate return to negotiations has been signed by 95% of the local union’s members. The longer negotiations drag on, the more risk there is of strike action, which could impact students and parents.

Read Full story : Timmins news: CUPE education upset with late contract negotiation talks /

News Source : Northern Ontario

