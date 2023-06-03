“Cupid” UK Official Singles Chart Top 10: After 10 Weeks, “Cupid” by FIFTY FIFTY Makes a Comeback to UK’s Official Singles Chart’s Top 10.

FIFTY FIFTY’s “Cupid” Breaks Records on U.K. Charts

Exciting news for K-pop fans in the United Kingdom as FIFTY FIFTY’s breakout hit “Cupid” continues to climb the charts. Last month, the girl group made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to break into the top 10 of the U.K.’s Official Singles chart. And now, they’ve added another achievement to their impressive record by spending their second week in the top 10.

“Cupid” Jumps to No. 9

On June 2, the U.K.’s Official Charts announced that “Cupid” had jumped back up to No. 9 in its 10th consecutive week on the chart. This is a significant milestone for FIFTY FIFTY, as “Cupid” is not only the first song by a female K-pop artist to enter the top 10, but it is also the first song sung solely by a female K-pop act to chart for 10 weeks. This extends its own record as the longest-charting non-collab K-pop girl group song.

A Record-Breaking Song

FIFTY FIFTY’s “Cupid” has been making waves since its release, breaking records and garnering attention from fans and critics alike. The song’s catchy melody and vibrant music video have helped it stand out in the competitive K-pop market. Its success on the U.K. charts is a testament to the group’s growing international popularity.

Previously, the only other K-pop girl group song to spend 10 weeks on the chart was Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK’s collab single “Kiss and Make Up,” which enjoyed a 12-week run on the Official Singles Chart after its release in 2018. With “Cupid” now in its 10th week on the chart, FIFTY FIFTY has broken yet another record.

Congratulations to FIFTY FIFTY

The success of “Cupid” is a testament to FIFTY FIFTY’s hard work and dedication to their craft. The group has been steadily gaining popularity in the K-pop scene, and their breakthrough on the U.K. charts is a major milestone. As the first K-pop girl group to break into the top 10, FIFTY FIFTY has set the bar high for future K-pop acts looking to make their mark on the global stage.

Congratulations to FIFTY FIFTY on their continued success, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for their fans in the future.

