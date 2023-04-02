Curlin Handicap winner DOLKONG dead in Korea.

It is unfortunate news to learn that DOLKONG, the winner of the 2019 Curlin Handicap, has passed away in Korea.

It is with great sadness that the racing community has learned of the passing of DOLKONG, the 2019 Curlin Handicap winner from Korea. The Dubai Racing Club shared the news on social media, expressing their condolences to the connections and fans of the talented racehorse.

DOLKONG was a shining star in Korea’s racing scene, winning multiple stakes races and putting up impressive performances throughout his career. His victory in the 2019 Curlin Handicap at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai was a highlight for Korean racing, as he became the first Korean-trained horse to win a Group race on an international stage.

The cause of DOLKONG’s death has not been officially announced, though reports suggest that he suffered a fatal injury during training. The loss of any racehorse is a tragedy, but the passing of a horse as accomplished and beloved as DOLKONG is particularly heartbreaking.

In the wake of this news, the racing world has come together to mourn DOLKONG and remember his legacy. He was a horse who captured the hearts of many, both in Korea and abroad, and his impact on the sport will be felt for years to come.

As we honor DOLKONG’s memory, we are reminded of the risks that come with racing, and of the need to prioritize the health and safety of our equine athletes. It is more important than ever to work towards creating a safer, more sustainable future for racing, so that horses like DOLKONG can thrive and continue to inspire us with their talent and spirit.

Rest in peace, DOLKONG. You will be greatly missed, but your legacy will live on.

Source : @RacingDubai

We are sorry to hear that 2019 Curlin Handicap winner DOLKONG has passed away in Korea. pic.twitter.com/HDn3LvEMr9 — Dubai Racing Club (@RacingDubai) April 2, 2023

