“Curly hair tutorial”: A Tutorial on Styling Natural Hair (Not My Own)

Natural Hair Tutorial (NOT MY HAIR)

If you’re someone who wants to embrace their natural hair, but aren’t quite sure where to start, this tutorial is for you! In this article, we will be sharing step-by-step instructions for achieving a beautiful, natural look that celebrates your unique texture and style.

Start with clean, moisturized hair

The first step in any natural hair routine is to start with clean, moisturized hair. This means using a gentle shampoo and conditioner that doesn’t strip your hair of its natural oils. Once you’ve washed and conditioned your hair, apply a leave-in conditioner to add moisture and prevent breakage.

Detangle your hair

Before styling your hair, it’s important to detangle it to prevent knots and breakage. Start by sectioning your hair into manageable parts and using a wide-toothed comb or detangling brush to gently work out any knots or tangles. Be sure to start at the ends of your hair and work your way up to minimize damage.

Choose your styling products

The products you use to style your natural hair will depend on your hair type and the look you’re going for. For a sleek, defined look, you might use a gel or curl cream. For more volume and texture, you might opt for a mousse or hair oil. Experiment with different products to find what works best for your hair.

Style your hair

Now that your hair is detangled and moisturized, it’s time to style it! Depending on your hair type, you might twist or braid your hair to create defined curls, or use a diffuser attachment on your hair dryer to enhance your natural texture. You can also experiment with different hair accessories, like headbands or scarves, to add some flair to your hairstyle.

Protect your hair while you sleep

To keep your natural hair looking its best, it’s important to protect it while you sleep. This means using a satin or silk pillowcase, which reduces friction and prevents breakage. You can also use a satin or silk bonnet or scarf to keep your hair in place overnight.

Maintain your natural hair routine

Maintaining a natural hair routine takes time and dedication, but the results are worth it! Be sure to trim your hair regularly to prevent split ends, and deep condition your hair at least once a month to keep it healthy and strong. You can also experiment with different hairstyles and products to keep things interesting and find what works best for you.

In conclusion, embracing your natural hair can be a journey, but it’s one that’s worth taking. By following these simple steps, you can achieve a beautiful, natural look that celebrates your unique texture and style. Remember to be patient with yourself and your hair, and don’t be afraid to experiment with different products and styles. With time and dedication, you’ll have a natural hair routine that you love!

