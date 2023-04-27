Curly Howard Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Curly Howard, Iconic Comedian, Dies at Age 48: Cause of Death Unveiled

Comedic Icon Curly Howard Dies at Age 48: Cause of Death Unveiled

Remembering Curly Howard of The Three Stooges

Jerome Lester Horwitz, known as Curly Howard, was one of the three members of the iconic slapstick comedy trio The Three Stooges. Born in Brooklyn, New York on October 22, 1903, he was the youngest of five brothers and began performing in vaudeville at a young age alongside his older brothers Moe and Shemp. They were discovered by producer Ted Healy, who formed a comedy act around them called “Ted Healy and his Stooges” in the late 1920s.

Moe, Larry Fine, and Curly officially became The Three Stooges in 1934, embarking on a two-decade career that would make them one of the biggest comedy acts in the world. They starred in over 190 short films and gained a loyal following with their slapstick humor and trademark catchphrases.

However, behind the scenes, Curly struggled with health issues caused by the physical demands of his comedic performances. He suffered from frequent headaches and often received violent blows to the head that compounded his health problems. He also had a history of heavy drinking and infidelity, leading to strained relationships with his family.

Despite his declining health, Curly performed with The Three Stooges until 1946, when he had to take a hiatus due to a series of strokes. He attempted a comeback in 1947, but his health had deteriorated too much for him to perform.

On January 18, 1952, Curly passed away at the young age of 48. It was discovered that he had a cerebral hemorrhage, most likely resulting from years of physical trauma sustained during his comedic performances. His passing was a shock to fans around the world who mourned the loss of one of the greatest comedians of all time.

Today, Curly’s legacy continues to be celebrated. The Three Stooges remain popular with new generations of fans, and Curly’s physical comedy genius ensures that his humor and talent are still admired and cherished today.