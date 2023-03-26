“Curly Neal, basketball legend, dies at 77”

Curly Neal, who passed away at 77, left this world three years ago today.

Three years ago, on March 26, 2020, the basketball world lost one of its legends – the beloved Curly Neal. Neal was a Harlem Globetrotter superstar, known for his incredible ball-handling skills, quick wit, and magnetic personality. He passed away peacefully at the age of 77, leaving behind a lasting legacy that continues to inspire people around the world.

Born in Greensboro, North Carolina, on May 19, 1942, Fred “Curly” Neal began playing basketball at an early age. He quickly gained a reputation as one of the most talented players on the court thanks to his smooth moves and flashy antics. Neal was recruited by the Harlem Globetrotters in 1963, and he quickly became one of the team’s most popular stars.

During his 22-year career with the Globetrotters, Neal played in over 6,000 games in 97 countries, wowing millions of fans with his incredible skills. His signature move – a lightning-fast behind-the-back dribble dubbed the “Magic Circle” – became one of the most iconic images in basketball history. Neal’s showmanship, combined with his natural talent, made him a fan favorite and a household name.

Beyond his success on the court, Neal was also a role model and inspiration to many. He was known for his unwavering positive attitude, his dedication to his community, and his commitment to helping others. Throughout his life, he worked tirelessly to promote education, literacy, and a healthy lifestyle for young people. He served as an ambassador for the Globetrotters, spreading joy and inspiring others to follow their dreams.

In the years since his passing, Neal’s legacy has continued to grow. His influence can be seen in the countless young basketball players who have been inspired by his skills and his spirit. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest basketball players of all time and a true American icon.

In conclusion, the loss of Curly Neal was a great one for the basketball world, but his memory lives on through his phenomenal career and the countless lives he touched in and out of the game. He was a true legend, and his remarkable achievements will always be celebrated and remembered.

Source : @miles_commodore



3 years ago today, Curly Neal passed away at the age of 77. pic.twitter.com/4IEqCPIcAU— Miles Commodore (@miles_commodore) March 26, 2023

3 years ago today, Curly Neal passed away at the age of 77. pic.twitter.com/4IEqCPIcAU — Miles Commodore (@miles_commodore) March 26, 2023