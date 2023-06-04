currant recipes: Gardening Tips: Managing an Abundance of Currants

Restorative Pruning: How to Revive Your Overgrown Shrubs

If you have recently moved to a new property with an established garden, chances are you will need to tackle some restorative pruning to bring it back to life. Overgrown shrubs can be a real challenge, but with some careful planning and a bit of elbow grease, you can transform them into healthy, attractive plants that will thrive for years to come.

One such shrub is the flowering currant, a popular garden plant known for its showy blooms in spring. However, if left unchecked, it can quickly become a tangled mess of branches that overshadows other plants and looks unsightly for most of the year. This is where restorative pruning comes in.

The first step is to assess the shrub and decide what needs to be done. In the case of the flowering currant, it sounds like it has grown too tall and wide, and is encroaching on other plants, such as the hardy fuchsia and hebe. This means it needs to be pruned back to a more manageable size and shape.

The next question is how to do this. There are two main methods: one is to cut the whole shrub down to the ground and let it regrow from the base, and the other is to prune it in stages over 2-3 years. Both have their pros and cons, and the choice ultimately depends on personal preference and the condition of the plant.

If you opt for the first method, be prepared for a dramatic change in the appearance of the shrub. It will look bare and unattractive for a while, but will eventually regrow into a more compact and bushy shape. This method is best for shrubs that are severely overgrown and have not been pruned for many years.

If you choose the second method, you can take your time and gradually shape the shrub over several seasons. This is less drastic and allows you to assess the growth and health of the plant as you go. You can also stagger the pruning to ensure that some flowering stems are left intact each year.

In the case of the flowering currant, it may be best to go for the second method, as it is a large and established plant that has probably been in the garden for many years. This means it may have deep roots and a complex structure that could be disrupted by a severe pruning.

Start by removing any dead, diseased or damaged branches, as well as any crossing or rubbing branches that could cause damage in the future. Then, remove some of the older branches from the base of the shrub to allow more light and air to reach the center. This will promote new growth and help to rejuvenate the plant.

Next, assess the height of the shrub and decide how much you want to reduce it by. If it is taller than you can comfortably reach, consider using a pruning saw or lopper to remove some of the upper branches. Make sure you cut them back to a healthy side shoot or bud, and avoid leaving any stubs that could attract pests or diseases.

Finally, take a step back and assess the overall shape of the shrub. Does it look balanced and attractive, or does it need further pruning to achieve the desired shape? Take your time and don’t be afraid to make mistakes – shrubs are resilient and can usually recover from a bad pruning if given enough time.

In conclusion, restorative pruning is a vital part of maintaining an established garden, and can help to revive overgrown shrubs and promote healthy growth. The key is to assess the plant carefully, plan your pruning strategy, and take your time to achieve the desired result. With a bit of patience and effort, you can transform even the most neglected shrub into a thing of beauty.

News Source : BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine

Source Link :What to do with huge currant — BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine/