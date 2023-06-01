Enjoy Warm and Buttery Currant Scones with Your Community

There’s nothing quite like a warm, buttery scone fresh out of the oven, and these little beauties are no exception. With the sweet burst of currants in every bite, they’re the perfect treat for breakfast, brunch, or any time you need a little pick-me-up. And the best part?

They’re super easy to make, so even if you’re not a seasoned baker, you can whip up a batch in no time. So grab your apron and let’s get started!

Ingredients

1/2 cup plain soy milk

2 large eggs

2 tablespoon honey

zest of 1 orange

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 ¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoon cold margarine, diced

½ cup raisins or currants

Preparation

Preheat oven to 400F. Grease 2 baking sheets and set aside. In a small bowl, combine milk, eggs, honey, orange zest and vanilla extract. Whisk to combine. In a large bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, cardamom, baking soda and salt. Add margarine to flour mixture and use fingers or a pastry cutter to cut margarine into mixture until it resembles a coarse meal. Stir in the wet ingredients and mix with a fork until the dough comes together. Add raisins and stir just until combined. On a lightly floured surface, knead dough for a few seconds until a smooth uniform dough comes together. Pat down into a ½-inch thick circle. Using a 2-inch round cookie cutter or glass, cut out scones and transfer to prepared baking sheet. Gather scraps and repeat until all the dough has been used. Spray tops of scones with cooking spray and bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until tops are light golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool for 30 minutes before serving.

These currant scones are the perfect way to start your day, and even better when shared with your community. So invite over some friends or family, and enjoy these warm and buttery treats together!

