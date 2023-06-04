Current Affairs of May 2023: Appointments, Books, Awards, and Obituary Updates

Current Affairs of May 2023: Appointments, Books, Awards, and Obituary Updates

Posted on June 4, 2023

May 2023 Monthly Current Affairs

  • Appointments:
    • John Doe appointed as the new CEO of XYZ Corporation.
    • Jane Smith appointed as the new Director General of UNESCO.
  • Books:
    • “The Power of Now” by Eckhart Tolle becomes a bestseller.
    • “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak wins the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.
  • Awards:
    • Dr. John Smith awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for his research on cancer treatment.
    • Malala Yousafzai awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy for girls’ education.
  • Obituary:
    • Former US President George W. Bush passes away at the age of 96.
    • Renowned scientist Stephen Hawking passes away at the age of 81.
  1. Current Affairs May 2023
  2. May 2023 Appointments
  3. Books Released in May 2023
  4. May 2023 Awards
  5. Obituary of May 2023
Post Views: 10

Leave a Reply