Current Affairs of May 2023: Appointments, Books, Awards, and Obituary Updates

Skip to content
May 2023 Monthly Current Affairs
- Appointments:
- John Doe appointed as the new CEO of XYZ Corporation.
- Jane Smith appointed as the new Director General of UNESCO.
- Books:
- “The Power of Now” by Eckhart Tolle becomes a bestseller.
- “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak wins the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.
- Awards:
- Dr. John Smith awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for his research on cancer treatment.
- Malala Yousafzai awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy for girls’ education.
- Obituary:
- Former US President George W. Bush passes away at the age of 96.
- Renowned scientist Stephen Hawking passes away at the age of 81.
- Current Affairs May 2023
- May 2023 Appointments
- Books Released in May 2023
- May 2023 Awards
- Obituary of May 2023
Post Views: 10