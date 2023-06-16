Current buzz: The whereabouts of Sweety Anand from ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ and the reason behind Mayuri Kango’s exit from the industry after two decades.







Have you ever wondered where Sweety Anand from the movie ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ disappeared? Well, the actress who played the role, Mayuri Kango, left the industry 20 years ago.Mayuri Kango was a popular face in the 90s with movies like ‘Papa Kehte Hain’, ‘Betaabi’, and ‘Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet’. However, she decided to quit acting and pursue a corporate career. She completed her MBA from the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad and worked as a consultant in the US for several years.After a long hiatus, Mayuri Kango made a comeback to the entertainment industry in 2018 as the head of the digital and new initiatives division of Zee Entertainment. In an interview, she revealed that she missed acting and was open to the idea of returning to the screen.So, while Sweety Anand may have disappeared from the big screen, Mayuri Kango has been making waves in the corporate world and may make a comeback to the entertainment industry in the future.