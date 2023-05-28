Current Events: Understanding the Cause of the Conflict between Taliban and Iran through Rocket-Missile Attacks with Supporting Photos

PHOTOS: Now why there is war in Taliban-Iran, rocket-missile attacks, know the reason for the dispute

The Taliban-Iran conflict is not new, but the recent rocket-missile attacks in Afghanistan have escalated the tension between the two nations. The conflict can be traced back to religious and political differences between the Taliban and Iran.

Religious Differences

The Taliban is a Sunni Muslim group, while Iran is predominantly Shia Muslim. The two sects of Islam have different beliefs and practices, which have resulted in conflicts throughout history. The Taliban’s strict interpretation of Sunni Islam clashes with Iran’s interpretation of Shia Islam, which has led to friction between the two nations.

Political Differences

Iran has been supportive of the Afghan government, while the Taliban has been fighting against it. The Taliban sees the Afghan government as corrupt and illegitimate, while Iran sees it as a valuable ally. Iran has been providing aid to the Afghan government, including weapons and financial support, which has angered the Taliban.

Iran’s Influence in Afghanistan

Iran has been accused of providing support to the Taliban, which has led to tensions between Iran and the Afghan government. The Taliban has denied receiving support from Iran, but the Afghan government has accused Iran of backing the Taliban. Iran has also been accused of providing weapons and training to the Taliban, which has made the conflict more complicated.

Recent Rocket-Missile Attacks

The recent rocket-missile attacks in Afghanistan have been blamed on the Taliban, with some accusing Iran of providing support to the group. The attacks have targeted government buildings and military installations, causing damage and casualties. The attacks have escalated the tension between the two nations, with both sides blaming each other for the violence.

The Future of the Conflict

The conflict between the Taliban and Iran is likely to continue, with both sides unwilling to compromise. The Taliban sees Iran as a threat to its ideology, while Iran sees the Taliban as a destabilizing force in the region. The recent rocket-missile attacks have made the situation more volatile, with the possibility of further violence.

Conclusion

The Taliban-Iran conflict is a complex issue that is rooted in religious and political differences. The recent rocket-missile attacks have escalated the tension between the two nations, with both sides blaming each other for the violence. The conflict is likely to continue, with the possibility of further violence in the future. It is important for both sides to find a way to resolve their differences peacefully, as the conflict has the potential to destabilize the region.

