“Curriculum Development”: Effective Strategies for Developing Courses and Curriculum

Developing Curriculum: A Six-Step Approach

Are you struggling to develop effective curriculum for your students? Do you want to learn a practical, theoretically sound approach to curriculum development? Join us for a workshop that will guide you through a six-step process to create engaging and effective curriculum.

The Six-Step Process

During the workshop, participants will work through the following six steps:

Identify a problem or need to be solved: What is the problem or need that your curriculum aims to address? This step is crucial in ensuring that your curriculum is relevant and useful for your learners. Examine the particular needs of your learners: Who are your learners? What are their unique needs and learning styles? Understanding your audience is key to developing effective curriculum. Develop goals and measurable learning objectives: What do you want your learners to achieve? Setting clear, measurable objectives will help you track progress and ensure that your curriculum is effective. Choose educational strategies that best fit your material: What teaching methods and materials will be most effective for your learners and objectives? Choosing the right strategies will help engage and motivate your learners. Devise steps for implementation: How will you implement your curriculum? Planning and organization are crucial to ensure that your curriculum is delivered smoothly and effectively. Consider evaluation and feedback: How will you evaluate the effectiveness of your curriculum? Gathering feedback and data will help you improve your curriculum over time.

What You Will Learn

By the end of the workshop, you will be able to:

Describe Kern’s 6-step process for curriculum development

Discuss the importance of conducting a needs assessment in curriculum development

Write SMART-er learning objectives

Discuss the importance of matching objectives to learning strategies

Consider the design of curriculum addressing learners from diverse backgrounds

Set personal goals for applying the skills learned in this workshop to one’s own practice setting

Review a tool designed to assess performance of new teaching skills

Credit and Accreditation

UCSF is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to provide continuing medical education for physicians. This workshop provides 4 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits.

For the purpose of recertification, the American Nurses Credentialing Center accepts AMA PRA Category 1 Credit issued by organizations accredited by the ACCME. The California Board of Pharmacy also accepts this credit for continuing professional education.

UCSF Educational Skills Workshops and Med Ed Grand Rounds have been approved by UCSF Rehabilitative Services for up to 7 continuing education hours per year total. The workshop is also recognized by the California Board of Psychology as meeting continuing education requirements toward license renewal for California psychologists.

Join us for Effective Curriculum Development

Whether you are a seasoned curriculum developer or just starting out, this workshop will provide you with the skills and knowledge needed to create effective and engaging curriculum. Sign up now to improve your teaching and help your learners achieve their goals.

