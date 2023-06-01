Curry Recipe: Curry Recipe: An Effortless and Delectable Beef Shorba, Ghosht Ka Salan, Beef Ka Salan, or Mutton Dish

Beef Curry Recipe: A Delicious and Easy Special Beef Recipe

If you’re a fan of hearty and flavorful beef dishes, then you have to try this beef curry recipe. It’s an easy and special beef recipe that is sure to impress your family and friends. This beef curry recipe is perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a weeknight dinner or a special celebration.

Ingredients:

1 pound beef, cut into cubes

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup beef broth

1 can of diced tomatoes

1 cup coconut milk

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped

Instructions:

In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the onions and cook until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the beef cubes and cook until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Add the curry powder, cumin, coriander, turmeric, paprika, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the beef broth and diced tomatoes. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and let simmer for 1 hour, or until the beef is tender. In a small bowl, mix together the cornstarch and water. Add to the pot and stir until the sauce thickens. Add the coconut milk and cilantro. Stir to combine and let simmer for another 5 minutes. Serve hot with rice or naan bread.

Beef Shorba: A Flavorful and Healthy Soup

Beef Shorba is a flavorful and healthy soup that is perfect for chilly days. This soup is made with beef, vegetables, and spices that are cooked together to create a rich and hearty broth. It’s a great way to use up leftover beef and vegetables, and it’s easy to customize to your taste.

Ingredients:

1 pound beef, cut into cubes

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

2 carrots, chopped

2 potatoes, chopped

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

4 cups beef broth

1 can of diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped

Instructions:

In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the onions and cook until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the beef cubes and cook until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Add the carrots, potatoes, cumin, coriander, turmeric, paprika, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the beef broth and diced tomatoes. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and let simmer for 1 hour, or until the beef is tender. Add the lemon juice and cilantro. Stir to combine and let simmer for another 5 minutes. Serve hot with crusty bread or crackers.

Ghosht Ka Salan: A Spicy and Flavorful Beef Curry

Ghosht Ka Salan is a spicy and flavorful beef curry that is popular in Pakistani and Indian cuisine. This beef curry is made with a blend of spices and herbs that give it a unique and delicious flavor. It’s perfect for a special occasion or when you want to impress your guests.

Ingredients:

1 pound beef, cut into cubes

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups beef broth

1 tablespoon tamarind paste

1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped

Instructions:

In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the onions and cook until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the beef cubes and cook until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, cumin, coriander, turmeric, paprika, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the beef broth and tamarind paste. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and let simmer for 1 hour, or until the beef is tender. Add the cilantro. Stir to combine and let simmer for another 5 minutes. Serve hot with rice or naan bread.

