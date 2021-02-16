Curtis Ellis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Curtis Ellis has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021
Curtis Ellis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
The Hohmann Report 11h · R.I.P. my brother Curtis Ellis. You understood what was really going on in our country and the world. You had discernment. https://www.wnd.com/…/10/kamala-harris-always-laughing/…
Source: The Hohmann Report – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
Jamie Linden
Curtis Ellis: Walmart and Wallstreet Drove us to China. A man that understood th taking down of America before anyone else. RIP. Look him up.
Nancy Cohen
Curtis Ellis.
Dear person and excellent neighbor,
RIP
You are already missed.
Robbie Nicole Brinkley
Listen. And Research How Much America/The World owes Curtis Ellis. RIP to A Real American Treasure.
