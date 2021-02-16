Curtis Ellis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Curtis Ellis has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021

Curtis Ellis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

The Hohmann Report 11h · R.I.P. my brother Curtis Ellis. You understood what was really going on in our country and the world. You had discernment. https://www.wnd.com/…/10/kamala-harris-always-laughing/…

Curtis Ellis. American hero. The grand daddy of the America First/MAGA movement, passed away yesterday. If you have a f job in manufacturing, you in all likelihood have Curtis to thank. He has fought fiercely for the American worker for 40 years. RIP. We owe it to him to continue the fight!!! AMERICA FIRST!!

Jamie Linden

Curtis Ellis: Walmart and Wallstreet Drove us to China. A man that understood th taking down of America before anyone else. RIP. Look him up.

Nancy Cohen

Curtis Ellis.

Dear person and excellent neighbor,

RIP

You are already missed.

Robbie Nicole Brinkley

Listen. And Research How Much America/The World owes Curtis Ellis. RIP to A Real American Treasure.