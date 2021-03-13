Curtis Lovejoy Death – Obituary : RT @Paralympics: We are sad to hear that USA’s two-time Paralympic swimming champion Curtis Lovejoy has passed away at the age o…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @Paralympics: We are sad to hear that USA’s two-time Paralympic swimming champion Curtis Lovejoy has passed away at the age of 63.

Lovejoy competed in four Games in swimming and wheelchair fencing from Sydney 2000 to London 2012.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.



