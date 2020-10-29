Curtistene McCowan Death -Dead-Obituaries : Mayor Curtistene McCowan has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Mayor Curtistene McCowan has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.

“Mayor Stephen Mason on Twitter: “Our deepest condolences to the family of Mayor Curtistene McCowan and the City of DeSoto. Mayor McCowan had a spirit that brightened every room and will be truly missed. ”

Our deepest condolences to the family of Mayor Curtistene McCowan and the City of DeSoto. Mayor McCowan had a spirit that brightened every room and will be truly missed. pic.twitter.com/4mDy5P6Myw — Mayor Stephen Mason (@CedarHillMayor) October 29, 2020

Tributes

Words can do no justice to describe just how immense this loss is. Curtistene McCowan was an exceptional Mayor, and an even better friend. She was truly the epitome of a great leader, and to her the community of DeSoto will be forever indebted. pic.twitter.com/cdVqWep6v7 — Carl Sherman (@Carl_sherman_tx) October 29, 2020

It is with deep sadness that the Mayor and Glenn Heights City Council share the passing of DeSoto’s Mayor, Curtistene S. McCowan. She was 72. Read more: https://t.co/H7GPrDv46y pic.twitter.com/kPN4P2Ldn2 — Glenn Heights TX (@GlennHeightsTX) October 29, 2020

Lancaster ISD deeply mourns the loss of trailblazer and public servant, Mayor Curtistene McCowan. Although she will be deeply missed, her influence and her leadership will live on through the lives she touched. @ElijahGranger @sonjaabrown @Lancaster_TX @TigerSdntMedia pic.twitter.com/DGCLiVQoll — Lancaster I.S.D. (@LancasterISD) October 29, 2020

In DeSoto ISD, we are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the Honorable Curtistene S. McCowan who gained her wings following a hard-fought battle with lung cancer. Read more:https://t.co/1JRGDWElTS pic.twitter.com/lGQyn842NZ — D’Andre J. Weaver, Ph.D (@DAndreWeaver) October 29, 2020