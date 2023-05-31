“Curvy Khloé Kardashian”: A Wiki Biography of Khloé Kardashian : Age, Weight, Relationships, Net Worth, and More About the Curvy Model.

Khloé Kardashian Wiki Biography, Age, Weight, Relationships, Net Worth – Curvy Model Plus Size

Khloé Kardashian is an American television personality, socialite, and entrepreneur who rose to fame through her appearance on the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Born on June 27, 1984, in Los Angeles, California, Khloé is the daughter of famous attorney Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Early Life and Career

Khloé grew up in Los Angeles alongside her siblings, Kourtney, Kim, and Rob Kardashian. She attended Marymount High School, a Catholic all-girls school, before graduating from the Alexandria Academy, an alternative high school. After high school, Khloé worked as a retail assistant and later, as a personal stylist.

In 2007, Khloé and her family began starring in their own reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, on the E! channel. The show followed the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family and their daily activities, including their relationships, businesses, and personal struggles. The show became a huge success, leading to several spin-offs and making Khloé and her family household names.

Career as an Entrepreneur

Khloé has used her fame to launch several successful businesses, including a clothing line called Good American, which specializes in size-inclusive clothing for women of all shapes and sizes. She also co-founded DASH, a chain of clothing stores with her sisters Kourtney and Kim, which has now closed down.

Aside from her clothing business, Khloé has also written a book, Strong Looks Better Naked, which chronicles her weight loss journey and offers fitness and diet tips. She has also released a line of hair extensions and has endorsed several beauty and fashion brands.

Personal Life and Relationships

Khloé’s personal life has been the subject of media scrutiny throughout her career. She has been married twice, first to Lamar Odom, a former NBA player, in 2009. The couple separated in 2013, but their divorce was not finalized until 2016. Khloé then dated Tristan Thompson, a basketball player, and the couple had a daughter, True, in April 2018. However, their relationship has been marred by several cheating scandals, and the couple eventually broke up in early 2021.

Khloé has been open about her struggles with body image and weight. She has spoken about her struggles with maintaining a healthy weight and has been criticized for her changing appearance over the years. However, she has also been praised for embracing her curves and promoting body positivity.

Net Worth

Khloé Kardashian has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her earnings come from her various business ventures, including her clothing line, book sales, and TV appearances. She also earns money through endorsement deals with several beauty and fashion brands.

Conclusion

Khloé Kardashian is a successful entrepreneur and TV personality who has used her fame to launch several businesses. She has been open about her struggles with weight and body image and has become an advocate for body positivity. Despite the media attention surrounding her personal life, Khloé has remained focused on her career and continues to be a role model for women of all shapes and sizes.

Source Link :Khloé Kardashian Wiki Biography,age,weight,relationships,net worth – Curvy model plus size/

Khloé Kardashian weight loss Khloé Kardashian fashion and style Khloé Kardashian fitness and workout routine Khloé Kardashian body positivity and self-love Khloé Kardashian net worth and business ventures