“Curvy model Angelica Giustolisi”: Curvy Model Angelica Giustolisi Wiki Biography: Age, Weight, Relationships, and Net Worth

Angelica Giustolisi is a well-known curvy model and social media influencer from the United States. She is popular for her gorgeous looks, curvy figure, and body positivity. Angelica is an inspiration to many young women who struggle with body image issues. In this article, we will explore Angelica Giustolisi’s wiki biography, age, weight, relationships, net worth, and more.

Early Life and Education

Angelica Giustolisi was born in the United States, but her exact birth date and place are unknown. She has not revealed any information about her parents or siblings. Angelica grew up in a small town and attended a local high school. She was always interested in fashion and modeling, but she never pursued it seriously until later in life.

After completing high school, Angelica went to college to study business administration. She graduated with a degree in business and started working for a marketing firm. However, she soon realized that her true passion was modeling and decided to pursue it full-time.

Career and Rise to Fame

Angelica Giustolisi began her modeling career in her early twenties. She started by doing small photo shoots for local photographers and building her portfolio. As she gained more experience and confidence, she started getting more modeling gigs.

Angelica’s big break came when she was discovered by a fashion designer who was looking for curvy models for her plus-size clothing line. Angelica was perfect for the job, and she quickly became the face of the designer’s brand. Her popularity skyrocketed, and she started getting more modeling offers from other designers and brands.

Angelica is now a successful curvy model with a massive following on social media. She has over 200k followers on Instagram alone and has worked with several big brands such as Fashion Nova Curve, Pretty Little Thing, and Boohoo. Angelica is also a body positivity activist and uses her platform to promote self-love and acceptance.

Personal Life and Relationships

Angelica Giustolisi is a private person and has not revealed much about her personal life. She has not disclosed whether she is currently in a relationship or not. However, she has mentioned in interviews that she has faced challenges in the dating world because of her curvy figure. She has also spoken about the importance of finding someone who accepts and loves you for who you are.

Weight and Body Measurements

Angelica Giustolisi is a curvy model and is proud of her body. She is 5’8″ tall and weighs around 200lbs. Her body measurements are 40-32-49 inches, and she wears a dress size of 16-18. Angelica has spoken openly about her struggles with body image and weight fluctuations. She has encouraged women to embrace their curves and love their bodies, no matter what shape or size they are.

Net Worth and Earnings

Angelica Giustolisi’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. She has earned most of her wealth through her modeling career and social media presence. Angelica has worked with several big brands and has also done sponsored posts on her Instagram account. She also sells merchandise on her website, which includes t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories.

Conclusion

Angelica Giustolisi is a successful curvy model and body positivity activist from the United States. She has inspired many young women to embrace their curves and love their bodies. Angelica’s dedication to promoting self-love and acceptance has made her a role model for many. We hope this article has given you a glimpse into Angelica Giustolisi’s life and career.

