“Curvy model Graciebon”: Gracie Bon: A Wiki Biography Covering Her Age, Weight, Relationships, and Net Worth as a Curvy Plus-Size Model

GRACIEBON | Wiki Biography

Graciebon is a popular curvy model known for promoting body positivity and confidence. She is a plus-size model who has gained a massive following on social media platforms, including Instagram.

Age and Early Life

Graciebon was born on May 25, 1997. She is currently 24 years old. Graciebon was born and raised in the United States. However, she has not disclosed her place of birth or her family background.

Career

Graciebon started her modeling career in 2019. She has worked with several renowned brands, including Fashion Nova, Pretty Little Thing, and Boohoo. Graciebon is known for her confidence, and she promotes self-love and body positivity. She has been an inspiration to many women who struggle with their body image.

Graciebon is also a YouTuber. She started her YouTube channel in 2019, where she shares her modeling journey, skincare routine, and lifestyle. Her YouTube channel has over 200k subscribers and has been a massive success.

Weight and Body Measurements

Graciebon is a plus-size model, and she is known for promoting body positivity. She has not disclosed her weight, but her body measurements are 40-32-47 inches. Graciebon is proud of her curves and embraces her body.

Relationships

Graciebon has not disclosed any information about her relationships. She has kept her personal life private and has not shared anything about her dating life.

Net Worth

Graciebon’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. She has earned most of her money from her modeling career and YouTube channel. Graciebon has also collaborated with several brands and has been a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing.

Conclusion

Graciebon is a popular curvy model who has gained a massive following on social media. She promotes body positivity and self-love and has been an inspiration to many women. Graciebon’s modeling career and YouTube channel have been a massive success, and she has earned a considerable amount of money from it. She continues to inspire many women to love their bodies and embrace their curves.

Source Link :GRACIEBON | Wiki Biography,age,weight,relationships,net worth || Curvy model plus size/

Plus Size Model Body Positivity Fashion and Style Fitness and Health Social Media Influencer