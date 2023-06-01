“Curvy model Lucy Robson”: Lucy Robson: A Wiki Biography Covering Her Age, Weight, Relationships, and Net Worth – An Insight into the Life of a Curvy Plus-Size Model from the US

Lucy Robson Wiki Biography, Age, Weight, Relationships, Net Worth – Curvy Models Plus Size

Lucy Robson is a well-known American golfer and model. She was born on February 22, 1995, in London, England. Lucy moved to the United States with her family when she was six years old. She grew up in Miami, Florida, and attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where she played golf and earned a degree in communications.

Early Life and Golf Career

Lucy Robson developed an interest in golf at a young age. She started playing golf when she was 7 years old and became a member of the British Junior Golf Tour. She won the British Junior Girls Championship in 2009 and 2010. Lucy also represented England in the European Young Masters in 2009 and 2010.

In 2011, Lucy moved to the United States to pursue a career in golf. She attended the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. She played golf for the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) from 2013 to 2016. She was a member of the UCLA team that won the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship in 2014.

After college, Lucy turned professional and played on the Symetra Tour, the developmental tour for the LPGA Tour. She competed in several tournaments and won the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic in 2018.

Modeling Career

Lucy Robson has also gained fame as a model, particularly as a plus-size model. She has over 900,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts photos of herself modeling swimwear and fitness apparel.

Lucy has worked with several brands, including Fashion Nova, Boohoo, and PrettyLittleThing. She has also modeled for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Personal Life

Lucy Robson is known for her curvy figure and has been an advocate for body positivity. She has spoken out about the importance of embracing all body types and sizes.

Lucy has not disclosed any information about her relationships or dating life.

Net Worth

Lucy Robson’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She has earned this wealth through her golf and modeling careers.

Conclusion

Lucy Robson is a talented golfer and model who has gained fame for her curvy figure and advocacy for body positivity. She has had a successful career in both golf and modeling and has worked with several well-known brands. Lucy’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million, a testament to her hard work and dedication to her careers.

Source Link :Lucy Robson Wiki Biography,age,weight,relationships,net worth – Curvy models plus size/

Plus size model Lucy Robson Lucy Robson’s curvy figure Lucy Robson’s modeling career Lucy Robson’s net worth Lucy Robson’s relationships and dating life