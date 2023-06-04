Curvy model plus size: Val Cortez: A Wiki Biography Covering Age, Weight, Relationships, and Net Worth of the Curvy Plus-Size Model

Val Cortez | Wiki Biography, Age, Weight, Relationships, Net Worth

Val Cortez is a curvy model plus size who has become a role model for many women around the world. She has used her platform to promote body positivity and self-love, inspiring many to embrace their curves and feel confident in their own skin. In this article, we will delve deeper into Val Cortez’s life and career, exploring her biography, age, weight, relationships, and net worth.

Biography

Val Cortez was born in the Philippines on March 18, 1995. She grew up in a small town in Cebu, where she was raised by her mother and grandmother. Val was always interested in fashion and modeling, but her curvy body made it difficult for her to break into the industry. However, she never gave up on her dreams and kept pursuing her passion.

Val Cortez started her modeling career in 2014 when she joined a local beauty pageant. She did not win the pageant, but it gave her the exposure she needed to kickstart her career. In 2016, Val moved to Manila to pursue modeling full-time. She started working with local designers and photographers and quickly gained a following on social media.

Age

Val Cortez is currently 26 years old. She celebrated her birthday on March 18, 2021.

Weight

Val Cortez is a curvy model plus size, and she proudly embraces her body. She has not disclosed her exact weight, but she is estimated to be around 75-80 kg.

Relationships

Val Cortez has not publicly disclosed any information about her relationships. She prefers to keep her personal life private and focus on her career.

Net Worth

Val Cortez’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. She earns her income from modeling contracts, brand endorsements, and social media partnerships. Val has also launched her own clothing line, which has been successful in the Philippines and other countries.

Body Positivity and Self-Love

Val Cortez is not just a model; she is also an advocate for body positivity and self-love. She uses her platform to inspire other women to embrace their curves and feel confident in their own skin. Val believes that every body type is beautiful and that women should not feel pressured to conform to society’s unrealistic beauty standards.

Val has been featured in several magazines and publications, including Cosmopolitan Philippines and Preview. She has also walked the runway for top designers, such as Mark Bumgarner and Francis Libiran. Val’s success in the fashion industry has inspired many women to pursue their dreams and break down barriers.

In conclusion, Val Cortez is a curvy model plus size who has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. She is an inspiration to many women around the world, promoting body positivity and self-love. Val’s career has been marked by hard work, dedication, and perseverance, and she continues to push boundaries and break down barriers. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

