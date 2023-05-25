“Curvy model Yana Kozlova”: Yana Kozlova: A Wiki Biography Covering Age, Weight, Relationships, Net Worth, and Her Career as a Curvy Plus-Size Model

Yana Kozlova: Wiki Biography, Age, Weight, Relationships, Net Worth – Curvy Model Plus Size

Introduction:

Yana Kozlova is a well-known plus-size model who has been breaking stereotypes in the fashion industry. She is a Russian model who has made a name for herself in the modelling world. In this article, we will discuss Yana Kozlova’s wiki biography, age, weight, relationships, net worth, and her journey in the modelling industry.

Early Life and Education:

Yana Kozlova was born on December 24, 1996, in Russia. She grew up in a small town in Russia and had an interest in modelling from a very young age. She completed her high school education and went on to study at a local university.

Career:

Yana Kozlova started her career as a model when she was 18 years old. She began by modelling for local brands in her hometown. However, she soon realised that she wanted to make a name for herself in the fashion industry and decided to move to Moscow, the fashion capital of Russia.

In Moscow, Yana Kozlova started working with various fashion brands and modelling agencies. She quickly gained recognition in the modelling industry and was soon signed by a major modelling agency in Russia. Her career took off from there, and she started getting offers from international brands.

Yana Kozlova is known for being a plus-size model, and she has been breaking stereotypes in the fashion industry. She has been featured in various international fashion magazines and has walked the ramp for major fashion brands.

Personal Life:

Yana Kozlova is a private person when it comes to her personal life. She has not shared much information about her relationships or family. However, she is known to be close to her mother and sister.

Yana Kozlova is also an advocate for body positivity and encourages women to love their bodies, no matter what size they are. She has been very vocal about the importance of self-love and self-acceptance.

Weight:

Yana Kozlova is a curvy model who is known for her plus-size figure. She has not shared her exact weight, but she is known to be comfortable in her skin and is an advocate for body positivity.

Net Worth:

Yana Kozlova’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She has made a name for herself in the modelling industry and has worked with various international fashion brands.

Conclusion:

Yana Kozlova is a Russian plus-size model who has been breaking stereotypes in the fashion industry. She has made a name for herself in the modelling world and has been featured in various international fashion magazines. Yana Kozlova is also an advocate for body positivity and encourages women to love their bodies, no matter what size they are. Her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million, and she continues to inspire women around the world to be confident and comfortable in their own skin.

