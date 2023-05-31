Curvy Models: Curvy Model Cindy Prado : Bio, Age, Weight, Relationships, Net Worth, and Outfit Ideas

Cindy Prado Bio

Cindy Prado is an American model born on March 20, 1992, in Miami, Florida. She is of Cuban descent and has three siblings. Prado attended Florida International University where she earned a degree in hospitality management. She began her modeling career at the age of 15 when she was discovered by a photographer while shopping.

Age and Weight

As of 2021, Cindy Prado is 29 years old and stands at 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m) tall. Her weight is estimated to be around 119 lbs (54 kg). However, Prado has been vocal about not obsessing over her weight and focusing on being healthy and happy instead.

Relationships

Prado keeps her personal life private and doesn’t share much about her relationships on social media. However, she has been linked to a few high-profile men in the past, including NBA player Chandler Parsons and NFL player Danny Amendola.

Net Worth

Cindy Prado has an estimated net worth of $1 million. She has earned her wealth through modeling, brand partnerships, and social media endorsements. Prado has worked with several well-known brands, including Fashion Nova, Oh Polly, and PrettyLittleThing.

Outfit Ideas

As a model, Cindy Prado has a great sense of style and often shares her outfit ideas on social media. Here are some of her go-to looks:

1. Casual Chic

Prado loves to mix casual pieces with elevated accessories. She often pairs ripped jeans with a bodysuit, blazer, and heels for a chic daytime look.

2. Summer Vibes

Living in Miami, Prado is no stranger to warm weather. She loves to wear flowy dresses, crop tops, and shorts during the summer months. She often accessorizes with sunglasses, hats, and statement jewelry.

3. Glamorous Nights

For red carpet events or fancy dinners, Prado goes all out with glamorous dresses and high heels. She often opts for form-fitting silhouettes and bold colors to make a statement.

Curvy Models Plus Size

Cindy Prado is known for her curvy figure, which has made her a role model for plus-size women around the world. She has spoken out about the importance of body positivity and embracing one’s natural curves. Prado has also worked with brands that cater to plus-size women, such as Fashion Nova Curve.

1. Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham is a well-known plus-size model who has been breaking barriers in the fashion industry for years. She has worked with several major brands, including Swimsuits For All and Revlon.

2. Tess Holliday

Tess Holliday is a body positive activist and model who has been featured in numerous campaigns, including H&M and Benefit Cosmetics. She has also created her own clothing line, MBLM by Tess Holliday.

3. Denise Bidot

Denise Bidot is a model and actress who has worked with brands such as Lane Bryant and Levi’s. She is also the founder of the No Wrong Way Movement, which promotes body positivity and self-love.

In conclusion, Cindy Prado is a successful model who has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. She is a role model for curvy women and advocates for body positivity and self-love. Her outfits are always on-trend and can serve as inspiration for anyone looking to elevate their style.

