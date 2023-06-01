Curvy Plus Size Model: Wiki of Precious Lee : Biography, Relationships, Lifestyle, Net Worth, Age, and Modeling Career as a Curvy Plus Size Model

Introduction

Precious Lee is a curvy plus-size model who has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. She is known for her stunning beauty, confidence, and unique style. In this article, we will explore her biography, relationships, lifestyle, and net worth.

Biography

Precious Lee was born on October 13, 1987, in Atlanta, Georgia. She grew up in a family of four, with three siblings. Her parents are both African American. Lee attended Clark Atlanta University, where she earned a degree in Mass Communications.

After graduation, Lee began working as a receptionist at an advertising agency. One day, she was approached by a modeling scout who saw her potential and encouraged her to pursue a career in modeling. Lee took the advice and soon landed her first modeling gig.

Career

Lee’s modeling career took off after she was featured in a Lane Bryant campaign in 2015. The campaign was groundbreaking, as it was the first time a plus-size model was featured in a national television commercial. Since then, Lee has worked with several major brands, including Christian Siriano, Tommy Hilfiger, and Prabal Gurung.

Lee has also graced the covers of several magazines, including Vogue Italia, Paper, and Glamour. She has been featured in numerous fashion shows, including New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.

Relationships

Lee is known to keep her personal life private. She has not publicly disclosed any information about her romantic relationships.

Lifestyle

Lee is an advocate for body positivity and self-love. She often shares inspirational messages on her social media platforms, encouraging her followers to embrace their bodies and celebrate their uniqueness.

In her free time, Lee enjoys traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family. She is also an avid reader and enjoys learning about history and culture.

Net Worth

As of 2021, Precious Lee’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. Her income is primarily from her modeling career, which has seen her work with several major brands.

Conclusion

Precious Lee is a trailblazer in the fashion industry, breaking barriers for plus-size models and promoting body positivity. Her confidence, beauty, and unique style have earned her a place among the top models in the industry. We wish her continued success in her career and personal life.

