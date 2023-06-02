“Cushing’s syndrome diagnosis”: Improving the Diagnosis of Cushing’s Syndrome for Better Accuracy

Cushing’s syndrome is a medical condition that is characterized by an abnormal and prolonged increase in cortisol production, which can lead to severe complications if left untreated. The condition is typically seen in females between the ages of 30 and 50 and can be caused by external factors such as the use of glucocorticoid medications. However, not all individuals with the syndrome exhibit visible symptoms, making diagnosis challenging. To address this issue, a dexamethasone suppression test (DST) is commonly performed, but its efficacy can be affected by various factors.

A team of researchers at the University of Turin, led by Professor Giulio Mengozzi in the Department of Medical Sciences, has developed a liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry method to enable the simultaneous quantification of cortisol, cortisone, dexamethasone, and six additional exogenous corticosteroids. This method can lead to a more accurate diagnosis of Cushing’s syndrome and reduce the number of false-positive results in DSTs.

The symptoms of Cushing’s syndrome include weight gain, an accumulation of fat around the base of the neck, a fatty hump between the shoulders, the appearance of a “moon face,” and easy bruising. Without timely treatment, the condition can lead to severe complications, including heart attack, stroke, blood clots in the legs and lungs, increased susceptibility to infections, memory loss, and type 2 diabetes.

DSTs are available in low-dose (LDDST) and high-dose (HDDST) and can be performed overnight or over two days. LDDSTs are used initially to diagnose Cushing’s syndrome, and if the result is positive, HDDSTs help classify the disease as ACTH-dependent or independent. During the LDDST, cortisol levels should decrease following the administration of dexamethasone, and a cut-off value of below 18 ng/mL is recommended to distinguish a healthy response from an unhealthy one. For the HDDST, a decrease in urine-free cortisol (UFC) or serum cortisol greater than 50% indicates the presence of ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome.

Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) is a widely used method for measuring cortisol and other steroids due to its simplicity, automation, and good sensitivity. However, it has some drawbacks, including cross-reactivity leading to overestimation of target analyte levels, non-standardization of kits, and the inability to measure more than one analyte per analysis. Liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) has emerged as a popular alternative to CLIA for DSTs due to its ability to measure multiple analytes simultaneously and its superior specificity. The LC-MS/MS method described in this article enables the simultaneous measurement of multiple analytes, such as cortisol, cortisone, and dexamethasone, in serum or plasma, and can provide clinical laboratories with a straightforward method for performing DSTs.

In conclusion, early diagnosis of Cushing’s syndrome is critical to prevent potentially fatal complications. A reliable method for reducing the number of false positives in DSTs involves the simultaneous measurement of cortisol and dexamethasone levels, which can be accurately achieved using LC-MS/MS. The commercially available kit can ensure consistent and dependable results and provide clinical laboratories with an easy-to-use method for performing DSTs.

