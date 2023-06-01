“Custard Ice Cream Recipe”: Simple Four-Ingredient Recipe for Custard Powder Ice Cream

ONLY 4 INGREDIENTS CUSTARD POWDER ICE CREAM RECIPE

Introduction

Are you craving for something sweet and cold? Then you should try making custard powder ice cream. It is a simple dessert that you can prepare with only four ingredients. It is creamy, rich, and has a unique flavor that will leave you wanting more. In this article, we will share with you a step-by-step guide on how to make custard powder ice cream.

Ingredients

2 cups of whole milk

1 cup of heavy cream

1 cup of sugar

1/2 cup of custard powder

Instructions

Combine the milk and cream in a saucepan and heat it over medium heat. Add the sugar to the milk mixture and stir until it dissolves. Gradually add the custard powder to the milk mixture while whisking continuously to prevent lumps from forming. Cook the mixture over low heat until it thickens, and it coats the back of a spoon. It should take around 10-15 minutes. Remove the custard mixture from heat and let it cool down to room temperature. Make sure to stir it occasionally to prevent a skin from forming on top. Pour the cooled custard mixture into a container and cover it with plastic wrap. Make sure that the plastic wrap touches the surface of the custard to prevent ice crystals from forming. Place the container in the freezer and freeze the custard mixture for at least 4 hours or overnight. Remove the container from the freezer and let it sit at room temperature for 5-10 minutes to soften. Scoop the custard ice cream into bowls or cones and serve immediately.

Conclusion

Making custard powder ice cream is a simple and easy dessert that you can prepare with only four ingredients. The combination of milk, cream, sugar, and custard powder creates a creamy and rich ice cream that has a unique flavor. It is perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth on a hot summer day. Try making this recipe today and enjoy a delicious treat with your family and friends.

