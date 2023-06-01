“Custard Ice Cream Recipe”: Simple Four-Ingredient Recipe for Custard Powder Ice Cream

ONLY 4 INGREDIENTS CUSTARD POWDER ICE CREAM RECIPE
Introduction
Are you craving for something sweet and cold? Then you should try making custard powder ice cream. It is a simple dessert that you can prepare with only four ingredients. It is creamy, rich, and has a unique flavor that will leave you wanting more. In this article, we will share with you a step-by-step guide on how to make custard powder ice cream.
Ingredients
- 2 cups of whole milk
- 1 cup of heavy cream
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1/2 cup of custard powder
Instructions
- Combine the milk and cream in a saucepan and heat it over medium heat.
- Add the sugar to the milk mixture and stir until it dissolves.
- Gradually add the custard powder to the milk mixture while whisking continuously to prevent lumps from forming.
- Cook the mixture over low heat until it thickens, and it coats the back of a spoon. It should take around 10-15 minutes.
- Remove the custard mixture from heat and let it cool down to room temperature. Make sure to stir it occasionally to prevent a skin from forming on top.
- Pour the cooled custard mixture into a container and cover it with plastic wrap. Make sure that the plastic wrap touches the surface of the custard to prevent ice crystals from forming.
- Place the container in the freezer and freeze the custard mixture for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- Remove the container from the freezer and let it sit at room temperature for 5-10 minutes to soften.
- Scoop the custard ice cream into bowls or cones and serve immediately.
Conclusion
Making custard powder ice cream is a simple and easy dessert that you can prepare with only four ingredients. The combination of milk, cream, sugar, and custard powder creates a creamy and rich ice cream that has a unique flavor. It is perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth on a hot summer day. Try making this recipe today and enjoy a delicious treat with your family and friends.
- Easy Ice Cream Recipes
- Simple Homemade Ice Cream
- Custard Powder Desserts
- Quick and Easy Frozen Treats
- Minimalist Ice Cream Recipes
News Source : Let’s Make With Sweety
Source Link :ONLY 4 INGREDIENTS CUSTARD POWDER ICE CREAM RECIPE/