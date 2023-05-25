“Custard ice cream recipe”: Summer Recipe: Bakers Custard Powder Ice Cream

Custard Powder Ice Cream – A Delicious Summer Treat

Summer is the time for ice cream, and what better way to beat the heat than with a delicious homemade custard powder ice cream? This creamy dessert is easy to make and can be customized to your liking. In this article, we will share a simple recipe for custard powder ice cream that you can make at home.

What is Custard Powder?

Custard powder is a fine powder made from cornflour, sugar, and flavorings such as vanilla. It is used to make custard, a creamy dessert that is popular all over the world. Custard powder is also used in baking to add flavor and texture to cakes, cookies, and other desserts.

Why Use Custard Powder in Ice Cream?

Using custard powder in ice cream gives it a rich and creamy texture that is hard to achieve with other ingredients. The cornflour in custard powder thickens the mixture and prevents ice crystals from forming, which can make ice cream grainy. The sugar in custard powder also adds sweetness to the ice cream, making it more enjoyable to eat.

Ingredients

To make custard powder ice cream, you will need the following ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup custard powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

In a large saucepan, whisk together the heavy cream, whole milk, and granulated sugar over medium heat until the sugar has dissolved. In a separate bowl, whisk together the custard powder and 1/4 cup of cold milk until smooth. Slowly pour the custard powder mixture into the saucepan with the cream mixture, whisking constantly. Continue to whisk the mixture over medium heat until it thickens and coats the back of a spoon. This should take about 10-15 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature, then transfer it to a container and cover it with plastic wrap. Chill the mixture in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight. Once chilled, pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer the ice cream to a container and freeze for at least 2 hours or until firm.

Customizations

Custard powder ice cream is a versatile dessert that can be customized to suit your taste. Here are some ideas:

Add chopped fruit, such as strawberries or peaches, to the ice cream before freezing.

Mix in chocolate chips or chopped nuts for added texture.

Use different flavors of custard powder, such as chocolate or banana, to create unique ice cream flavors.

Serve the ice cream with a drizzle of caramel sauce or chocolate syrup.

Baker’s Custard Powder

If you are unable to find custard powder at your local grocery store, you can use Baker’s Custard Powder instead. This brand is widely available online and in specialty food stores. Simply substitute Baker’s Custard Powder in the recipe above in place of the regular custard powder.

In Conclusion

Custard powder ice cream is a delicious and easy-to-make dessert that is perfect for summer. This recipe is versatile and can be customized to suit your taste. Give it a try and impress your friends and family with your homemade ice cream skills!

