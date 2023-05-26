custard recipe: The Perfect Recipe for Delicious and Low-Calorie Custard We’ve Been Longing For

Tasty light custard: the novelty we’ve all been waiting for to maintain a diet and not give up an extra slice of cake

As summer approaches, many of us become more attentive to diet, trying to maintain a balanced and healthy diet. However, that doesn’t mean we should deprive ourselves of sweet tooth pleasures like a delicious slice of cake or a creamy dessert. Thanks to the new trend of light custard, we can have our cake and eat it too!

What is light custard?

Light custard is a healthier and lower calorie version of the traditional custard we all know and love. It is made with less sugar, lower fat milk, and fewer egg yolks, resulting in a lighter and less calorific dessert option.

How is it made?

Light custard can be made in the same way as traditional custard. You will need cornstarch, sugar, milk, vanilla extract, and egg yolks. However, instead of using full-fat milk and a lot of sugar, you can use low-fat milk and less sugar. You can also use fewer egg yolks to reduce the calorie count even further.

To make light custard, you will need to whisk together the cornstarch, sugar, and egg yolks in a bowl. Then, heat the milk and vanilla extract in a saucepan until it starts to simmer. Once it is simmering, slowly pour the milk mixture into the bowl with the egg yolks, whisking continuously to prevent the mixture from curdling.

Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring constantly until the custard thickens. This should take around 10 minutes. Once it has thickened, remove it from the heat and let it cool before serving.

Why is it a healthier option?

Light custard is a healthier option because it contains fewer calories and less fat than traditional custard. By using low-fat milk and less sugar, you can significantly reduce the calorie count of the dessert without compromising on taste.

For example, a serving of traditional custard made with full-fat milk and sugar contains around 250 calories and 12 grams of fat. In contrast, a serving of light custard made with low-fat milk and less sugar contains around 100 calories and 3 grams of fat.

How can you use it?

Light custard can be used in the same way as traditional custard. You can pour it over fruit, use it as a filling for cakes and pastries, or serve it on its own as a light and creamy dessert.

One great way to use light custard is to make a trifle. Layer the custard with fresh fruit and low-calorie sponge cake or angel food cake for a delicious and healthy dessert option.

Conclusion

Light custard is a great option for anyone who wants to enjoy a sweet dessert without consuming too many calories or too much fat. By using low-fat milk, less sugar, and fewer egg yolks, you can create a light and creamy custard that tastes just as good as the traditional version.

So, next time you’re craving a sweet treat, why not try making light custard instead of traditional custard? Your taste buds (and waistline) will thank you for it!

