“Custody” Today : Orange Shooting: Suspect in Custody 6 Months After Death of Orange Man

Man in Custody for Murder of Richard Williams at Cove Apartments

Arthur Blackmon Jr. has been taken into custody nearly six months after Orange Police Department investigators believe he killed Richard Williams at Cove Apartments. Lt. Stephen Ward confirmed that Blackmon was located in New Orleans on Thursday and was taken into custody without incident. The suspect will be taken to the Orange County Jail at a later date.

Blackmon was indicted by an Orange County grand jury on April 26 for the murder of Williams, which occurred on November 11, 2022, near Cove Drive in Orange. Initially, authorities were tight-lipped about the details of the case, with Ward telling Orange Newsmedia that possible suspects were being interviewed. However, now that Blackmon has been indicted, more details about the case have been released.

Ward did not comment on the motive behind the killing or whether it was a drive-by or other type of shooting. He simply said that the case was under investigation. Now that Blackmon is in custody, more information may come to light.

It is unclear why Blackmon was in New Orleans, but authorities were able to track him down and bring him back to Orange to face charges. Blackmon will likely face a lengthy trial, and if convicted, he could face life in prison or even the death penalty.

The murder of Richard Williams was a shocking and senseless act of violence that left his family and friends devastated. They have been waiting for justice for many months, and now that Blackmon is in custody, they may finally get the closure they need.

The Orange Police Department has been working tirelessly to solve this case, and they deserve credit for their hard work. It is never easy to investigate a murder, but the men and women of the Orange Police Department have shown dedication and professionalism throughout this investigation.

While the arrest of Arthur Blackmon Jr. is a major development in this case, it is important to remember that a family has lost a loved one. Richard Williams was a son, a brother, and a friend, and his memory deserves to be honored. As this case moves forward, we must keep his family in our thoughts and prayers.

