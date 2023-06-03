Customer Engagement: Enhancing Your Earnings through Customer Conversations: Justin Welsh Introduces the 30-30-30 Technique

Introduction:

The 30-30-30 method is a simple and effective framework that helps businesses to deepen their knowledge of customer pain and problems. It is a proven method for creating effective growth without losing focus. In this article, we will explore the 30-30-30 method in detail and how it can help businesses to achieve their goals.

What is the 30-30-30 Method?

The 30-30-30 method is a framework that helps businesses to focus on three specific levers that will deepen their knowledge of customer pain and problems. These levers are:

Spend 30% of your time talking to customers Spend 30% of your time talking to your team Spend 30% of your time doing research

By following this framework, businesses can create a deep understanding of their customers’ needs, which will help them to create products and services that meet those needs.

How does it work?

The 30-30-30 method works by creating a balance between customer research, team communication, and research. Here’s how it works:

Spend 30% of your time talking to customers: This is the most important lever of the 30-30-30 method. By spending a significant amount of time talking to customers, businesses can understand their pain points, needs, and desires. This understanding helps businesses to create products and services that meet those needs. Spend 30% of your time talking to your team: Communication is key to the success of any business. By spending time talking to your team, you can ensure that everyone is on the same page and working towards the same goals. This lever helps to ensure that everyone has a clear understanding of the customer and the problems that they are trying to solve. Spend 30% of your time doing research: Research is essential for any business. By spending time doing research, businesses can stay up to date with the latest trends, technologies, and industry developments. This lever helps businesses to stay ahead of the competition and create innovative solutions for their customers.

Benefits of the 30-30-30 Method:

The 30-30-30 method offers several benefits for businesses. These benefits include:

Deep understanding of customer needs: By spending a significant amount of time talking to customers, businesses can develop a deep understanding of their needs. This understanding helps businesses to create products and services that meet those needs, which leads to customer satisfaction and loyalty. Improved team communication: By spending time talking to your team, you can ensure that everyone is on the same page and working towards the same goals. This improves team communication and helps to create a more cohesive and productive team. Staying ahead of the competition: By spending time doing research, businesses can stay up to date with the latest trends, technologies, and industry developments. This helps businesses to stay ahead of the competition and create innovative solutions for their customers.

Conclusion:

The 30-30-30 method is a simple and effective framework that helps businesses to deepen their knowledge of customer pain and problems. By spending time talking to customers, team members, and doing research, businesses can create a deep understanding of their customers’ needs, which leads to customer satisfaction and loyalty. The 30-30-30 method offers several benefits for businesses, including improved team communication and staying ahead of the competition. By following this framework, businesses can create effective growth without losing focus.

News Source : hackernoon

Source Link :Justin Welsh Explains the 30-30-30 Method: How to Make More Money by Talking to Your Customers/