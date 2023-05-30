“customer retention strategies”: 5 Strategies Blume Used to Regain Customer Trust Following a Major Corporate Error

Blume’s Community Support Shows the Power of Customer Relations

Blume, a plant-based and caffeine-free coffee alternative, has successfully mobilized its fanbase to overcome a real-world corporate issue. Cofounder and CEO Karen Danudjaja always puts customer relations first, believing that word of mouth is the most powerful referral and that the relationship with customers is just as important as a great product.

Blume’s Background and Business Model

Danudjaja started her career in commercial real estate but felt inspired to found Blume after going from coffee meeting to coffee meeting and experiencing the negative impact of too much sugar and caffeine. Blume offers various products, including rose London fog, salted caramel, and matcha coconut vegan powder drink mixes. Blume can be found online and in over 2,000 stores, including Whole Foods and Erewhon. Until raising a first seed round of $2.5M CAD last year, Danudjaja had to focus on building strong customer relationships by generating meaningful connections that lead with kindness.

The Importance of Customer Relations

A recent incident proved the strength of Blume’s customer relations. Blume had found itself grappling with a series of conversion issues plaguing the e-commerce platform for several weeks. Suddenly at the end of March, traffic and bounce rates were heading in the wrong direction. Despite side audits, screen recordings, and investigations, Blume was unable to pinpoint the root cause of the declining conversion rates. With e-commerce representing a significant portion of sales, the urgency to resolve the issue was mounting. Blume reached out to its community for help. What happened next shocked the team.

The Power of Community Support

The community rallied hard. The Instagram post quickly gained traction, going viral within hours. It was shared organically over 1,000 times. Meanwhile, more than 2,500 orders flooded in from new and existing customers. Over the next 36 hours, the brand experienced two record-breaking sales days, generating gross revenue of over $180,000 Canadian dollars. In addition, hundreds of comments, screen recordings, and screenshots poured in from customers, providing Blume with valuable insights into the underlying issues that had caused the drop in conversion rates. Professionals in the community offered to look at the back end and get their hands dirty digging into the problem.

Top Tips for Building Powerful Customer Connections

“Transparency and authenticity are what consumers seek from businesses today,” Danudjaja elaborates. Here are her five top tips for building the kind of powerful customer connection that Blume enjoys:

Start by listening – Before plunging into action, make sure you fully understand what happened and are listening to your customers with an open mind. Be proactive – Keep an eye out for trends and listen closely to consumer feedback to identify issues as they arise. Foster an open communication environment by letting customers know when and where they can reach you. Engage in as many conversations as you can. Lead with transparency – Acknowledge the impact of issues you face and empower your consumers to be part of the process. Collect feedback, share updates as you have them, and talk about what’s going on behind the scenes. Take control of the narrative in a way that feels authentic to your brand and community. Show up and be present – Get in there and make yourself available. Recognize your customers’ contributions to the resolution by showing your gratitude and pay it forward by sharing learnings. Display kindness for yourself and the journey – We all make mistakes, and it’s essential to show yourself some kindness in terms of the failures. Just learn from them. Create processes and values so that you don’t make the same mistake twice.

Blume’s experience serves as a valuable reminder that brand building isn’t just about sales numbers. Investing in connection and community is the most important thing businesses can do as they continue to build their business.

News Source : MeiMei Fox

Source Link :5 Ways Blume Won Back Customers After A Corporate Blunder/