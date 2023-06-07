“Cut Resistant Work Gloves” : “2-Pair Salt and Pepper Cut Resistant Work Gloves with Touch Screen and Polyurethane Coating, Size 8/M, Cut Level A2 – Amazon Basics”

Two Pairs of Amazon Basics Cut Resistant Work Gloves, Polyurethane Coated, Touch Screen Compatible, Salt and Pepper Design, Size 8/M, Cut Level A2



Amazon Basics Cut Resistant Work Gloves: A Reliable Choice for Any Work Environment

When it comes to personal protective equipment (PPE), gloves are a critical component for individuals working in industries that require hand protection from sharp objects, cuts, and abrasions. The Amazon Basics Cut Resistant Work Gloves are an excellent option for those who need reliable hand protection.

These gloves are designed with a 100% polyurethane coating that provides excellent stretchability and flexibility, allowing for supreme touch sensitivity and a reliable grip that is non-sticky. The gloves are made of a blended material consisting of 44% polyethylene, 21% polyester, 16% nylon, 10% glass, and 9% elastane. This blend of materials helps to create a durable glove that can withstand various work environments.

The gloves also come with a 100% nylon finger insert for added reinforcement, which increases the gloves’ durability. Additionally, an extended cuff consisting of 38% polyethylene, 29% polyester, 13% nylon, 9% glass, 7% elastane, and 4% elastodiene deters materials from getting inside the glove, keeping hands protected from all angles.

One of the standout features of these gloves is their touch-screen capability. They can be worn when using a smartphone or other digital device, making them a convenient option for individuals who need to access technology while on the job. The gloves are suitable for general indoor/outdoor use and wet or dry applications, making them a versatile option for a range of work environments.

Maintaining these gloves is easy. They can be machine-washed on a cold/delicate cycle and should be line-dried. Proper care and maintenance of PPE are crucial for ensuring the equipment’s effectiveness and longevity, and these gloves are no exception.

The Amazon Basics Cut Resistant Work Gloves come in a Salt and Pepper color and are available in size 8, M. The gloves are sold in a pack of two pairs, making them an affordable option for individuals who need to replace their gloves frequently.

As with all Amazon Basics products, these gloves are backed by a 1-year limited warranty. This warranty provides customers with peace of mind, knowing that if the product does not meet their expectations or fails to perform as advertised, they can receive a replacement or refund.

In conclusion, the Amazon Basics Cut Resistant Work Gloves are an excellent option for individuals who need reliable hand protection in various work environments. Their 100% polyurethane coating, blended material construction, touch-screen capability, and extended cuff make them a durable and versatile option. Additionally, their affordability and 1-year limited warranty make them a practical choice for those who need to replace their gloves frequently.



