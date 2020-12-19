Cutty Banks Death -Obituary – Dead :Rapper Cutty Banks has Died .

Cutty Banks Death -Obituary – Dead :Rapper Cutty Banks has Died .

South Bay Visions is in Eastside, San Jose. 3 hrs  · RIP Cutty Banks one of the realest to do it out of San Jo. Sad day for SJ today

Tributes 

Demera Lua wrote

We love you!

Banks Cutty
I love my family so much . We’ve lost a few loved ones this year and this breaks my heart. Family is everything
Jerald Sauao wrote 
Rest in love Cutty banks tell the uso Dymez I said wus sup uce 2020 crazy
Dolly Marie Savaii wrote
Rest In Love to mah USO Cutty Banks
Its to soon To see you go
This year has been hell another SAlid one gone
SALOFAS TO A REAL ONE
YOULL ALWAYS BE IN MY HEART UCE
SA LOVE….

James Bon wrote
Damme TIP Uso Cutty damme 😥preys to the S.O.S aiga 🙏💙💙💙

David Papali’i
It hasn’t been a good year for the tokousos rappers in the US 🥺😞

