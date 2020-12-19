Cutty Banks Death -Obituary – Dead :Rapper Cutty Banks has Died .
Cutty Banks has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Real hittas never die so it’s Cutty Banks in rotation all mothafuckin weekend! Rest in Power G😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TZ87lHREOX
— princefolau (@princefolau) December 19, 2020
South Bay Visions is in Eastside, San Jose. 3 hrs · RIP Cutty Banks one of the realest to do it out of San Jo. Sad day for SJ today
Source: (20+) South Bay Visions – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
James Bon wrote
Damme TIP Uso Cutty damme 😥preys to the S.O.S aiga 🙏💙💙💙
David Papali’i
It hasn’t been a good year for the tokousos rappers in the US 🥺😞
