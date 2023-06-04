“CVD events in cancer patients who smoke”: Smoking Continuation Post-Diagnosis Leads to Increased CVD Events among Cancer Patients

Cancer Patients Who Continue Smoking Have Higher Risk of Cardiovascular Disease, Study Finds

A new study published in the European Heart Journal has found that cancer patients who continue smoking after their diagnosis have an increased risk for heart attack, stroke, or death due to cardiovascular disease (CVD) compared with nonsmokers. The study, conducted by researchers from the Yonsei University College of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea, examined the patterns and cardiovascular consequences of post-diagnosis smoking habit change among 309,095 cancer survivors.

Participants were categorized according to changes in smoking habits between exams performed within two years before cancer and within three years after cancer. The primary outcome was a composite CVD event, defined as the first hospitalization for myocardial infarction, stroke, or cardiovascular death. Of the participants, 80.9 percent were sustained nonsmokers, and 10.1, 1.5, and 7.5 percent quit smoking, initiated or relapsed to smoking, and continued smoking, respectively.

The researchers observed 10,255 new CVD events during a median follow-up of 5.5 years. For CVD events, the cumulative incidence was highest among continuing smokers, followed by initiators/relapsers, quitters, and sustained nonsmokers. The multivariable-adjusted hazard ratios were 1.20 for quitters, 1.51 for initiators/relapsers, and 1.86 for continuing smokers compared with sustained nonsmokers. For CVD events, the multivariable-adjusted hazard ratio was 0.64 among quitters compared with continuing smokers.

“Some individuals may find solace in successfully reducing their smoking without completely quitting,” said lead author Hyeok-Hee Lee, M.D., in a statement. “However, our results imply that smoking less should not be the ultimate goal and that smokers should quit altogether to gain the benefits of kicking the habit entirely.”

Smoking is one of the leading causes of preventable deaths worldwide, and cancer patients who smoke are at a higher risk of complications from their disease and treatment. Quitting smoking after a cancer diagnosis has been shown to improve treatment outcomes and increase survival rates. However, many cancer patients continue to smoke after their diagnosis, either due to addiction or stress related to their illness.

The study’s findings highlight the importance of smoking cessation programs for cancer patients, both before and after their diagnosis. These programs can help patients quit smoking and reduce their risk of developing cardiovascular disease, as well as improve their overall health and quality of life.

In addition to the physical health benefits, quitting smoking can also have a positive impact on mental health. Studies have shown that smoking cessation can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, which are common among cancer patients.

Overall, the study’s findings emphasize the importance of smoking cessation for cancer patients, and the need for healthcare providers to address smoking cessation as part of their patients’ overall treatment plans. Quitting smoking can improve both physical and mental health outcomes, and reduce the risk of complications from cancer and its treatment.

News Source : Physician’s Weekly | A trusted source of medical information for healthcare professional.

Source Link :CVD Events Increased for Cancer Patients Who Continue Smoking After Diagnosis/