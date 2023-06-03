CVPPPL projects.: Jammu Kashmir Tourism: CMD NHPC Conducts Review of CVPPPL Projects

CMD NHPC Limited reviews progress of CVPPPL projects

The Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NHPC Limited, R K Vishnoi, recently visited Jammu to review the progress of CVPPPL projects. During his two-day visit, he met with officials of CVPPPL projects and discussed the progress of major on-going activities at various fronts.

Welcoming the CMD

Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects) of NHPC, Hasan Nadeem, Managing Director of CVPPPL and Raheela Wani, JMD of CVPPPL along with other senior officers welcomed Vishnoi during his visit.

Reviewing progress

Vishnoi chaired a meeting with the representatives of major contractors of Pakal Dul, Kiru and Kwar HE Projects to review the progress of major on-going activities at various fronts and plans for balance activities to be taken up during current financial year at these projects. He also interacted through video conferencing with the HOPs of Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar and Kirthai-II Projects to discuss about progress of various activities at site.

Emphasizing on achieving targets

During the meeting, the CMD NHPC emphasized to make all efforts to achieve all physical progress targets and CAPEX targets. Director (Projects) NHPC also stressed that all CVPPPL officers and contractors should resolve pending issues to ensure achievement of CAPEX target. MD, CVPPPL assured that all possible efforts shall be made to achieve targets at these projects.

Conclusion

The visit of CMD NHPC Limited to Jammu and his review of the progress of CVPPPL projects is a significant step towards achieving the targets of these projects. With the assurance of all possible efforts being made by CVPPPL officials and contractors, it is expected that the targets will be achieved and the projects will be completed successfully.

News Source : Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism | Breaking News J&K

Source Link :CMD NHPC reviews CVPPPL projects – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism/