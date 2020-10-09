Cy Young winner Whitey Ford Death – Dead : Whitey Ford Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Cy Young winner Whitey Ford, who made 10 All-Star teams and helped the Yankees win six World Series, has died https://t.co/YCQzTVnykL — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 9, 2020

Tributes

The Yankees are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Whitey Ford. Whitey spent his entire 16-year career as a Yankee. A 6x WS Champion and 10x All-Star, The Chairman of the Board was one of the best lefties to ever toe the rubber. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/2KDi4V9SeA — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 9, 2020

Dominick Ruocco wrote

It seems like everyday we hear about a passing of a legend. I hate 2020 with a passion. The Chairman of the Board is still one of the best nicknames ever! #RIPWhiteyFord and my condolences go out to his friends and family. The #Yankees need to win it for Whitey tonight!

Blue Wave wrote

I grew up watching Whitey Ford pitch. My mom & I would go on Ladies Day where admission, I think, was 10 cents, when Whitey pitched. I’ll never forget the 1973 Old Timers game when my idol, Mickey Mantle, hit his last home run off of Whitey Ford. Let’s win tonight for Whitey!

Charlie Mowry wrote

My favorite baseball card is his 1962 Topps which he autographed when I was a little kid. It’s got rounded corners and wouldn’t sell on eBay for much but is priceless to me. RIP.

Quoth the Raven “Nevermore” wrote

Sometimes we try to sell what we treasure most and the regrets are many. Be thankful it didn’t sell. They’re only trading a commodity we average people treasure.

Dad tried to sell his Connie Mack ball with all the A’s signatures. They tried to rip him left & right. RIP Whitey.

Beth Chapman wrote

Sad to hear the news. Whitey definitely was a legend in his own right. Sincere thoughts to family, Yankee organization, players and fans.

Jackson Tave wrote

RIP Legend. I’ll always remember your grace when I was fortunate enough to meet you as a little kid. Hope we can make you proud tonight. Go Yankees #16