“Cyber attack impacts up to 100,000 Nova Scotians’ personal information, including teachers and students”

Nova Scotia Cyber Attack: 100,000 Suspects and Victims Affected by Privacy Breach

Nova Scotia has released additional information about the file transfer service cyber attack that compromised the personal records of teachers, students, and healthcare workers. The breach, which affected the MOVEit software, is estimated to have impacted up to 100,000 Nova Scotians. According to the province, the stolen records include those of 55,000 past and present teachers, 26,000 students aged over 16, and 5,000 registered short-term housing accommodations owners. The attack also affected 3,800 Nova Scotia Health job applicants, 1,400 pension recipients, and 1,085 people who received parking tickets in Halifax. The province noted that it will be difficult to determine the exact number of individuals affected because multiple accessed records could belong to the same person. The government is prioritizing the assessment of the breach and notifying affected parties.

News Source: Atlantic

