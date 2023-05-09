Cyber Fraud in Mumbai : Fake Unpaid Electricity Bill Message Results in Mumbai Woman Losing Rs. 6.9 Lakh to Cyber Fraud

Fake Electricity Bill Message Scam Costs Mumbai Woman Rs. 6.9 Lakh in Cyber Fraud

A woman from Mumbai lost Rs. 6.9 lakh in a cyber fraud case after responding to a fake unpaid electricity bill message. The victim received a message from a fraudster posing as an electricity company employee, claiming that she had an unpaid bill that needed to be cleared immediately. The scammer then asked her to download a mobile application and transfer the money through it. The victim fell for the trap and ended up losing a huge amount of money.

This incident highlights the importance of being cautious while responding to unsolicited messages and calls, especially those related to financial transactions. One should always verify the authenticity of the source before making any payments or sharing personal information. Additionally, it is advisable to keep a regular check on bank statements to detect any suspicious activities.

News Source : The Madras Tribune

Source Link :Mumbai Woman Loses Rs. 6.9 Lakh in Cyber Fraud After Responding to Fake Unpaid Electricity Bill Message/