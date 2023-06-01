Cyclist advocate Ken Shields documents obstacles to safe cycling infrastructure in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay cycling infrastructure : Garbage left on bike path creates obstacle for cyclists – CBC News

In June, those participating in Thunder Bay’s Active Commute Challenge may face some additional obstacles beyond the physical strain of cycling to work. Cyclists may encounter parked cars obstructing bike lanes, garbage and recycling bags left on bike paths, and a lack of safe cycling infrastructure, such as a proposed bridge over the Neebing McIntyre Floodway that has yet to be constructed. CBC News recently rode along with cycling advocate Ken Shields to document some of the challenges faced when traveling from the downtown north core to the downtown south core via the Intercity area.

While the city has constructed a high-quality cycle track on Court Street South, Shields quickly identified some obstacles along the route, including bags of trash left out for curbside collection and a lack of cycling infrastructure connecting the track to other south-bound routes. At the end of Winnipeg Avenue, parked cars made using the painted road shoulder impossible, and a narrow dirt path leading to the Carrick dog park was impassable in winter due to a lack of plowing.

Shields arrived at the proposed bridge site between Carrick and Vickers Streets, noting that building the bridge to facilitate north-south cycling traffic is essential for addressing the global climate emergency and promoting social justice. Despite the gaps in cycling infrastructure, the city’s mobility co-ordinator, Darrik Smith, defended Thunder Bay’s performance on active transportation, pointing to recent achievements like the completion of the Balmoral Trail from Alloy to Beverly. Smith identified the creation of an “express route” for bicycles as a priority in the city’s Active Transportation Plan, but ultimately, it’s up to city councillors to approve the spending.

