“Cyclist and driver arrested after altercation on East Coast Road involving Nicolette Tan Shi-en and Elaine Michele Ow”

Nicolette Tan Shi-en : Arrests made in altercation involving cyclist Nicolette Tan Shi-en and driver Elaine Michele Ow in Singapore
Two individuals, a female driver and a female cyclist, have been arrested for committing reckless acts after an altercation on East Coast Road in Singapore. The incident, which occurred on 2 June, was captured on video and shows the cyclist blocking the car and then jumping onto its bonnet. The individuals, identified as Nicolette Tan Shi-en and Elaine Michele Ow, have been charged with one count of committing a rash act that endangers the personal safety of others. Tan is also accused of causing obstruction to others. Both cases have been adjourned until 4 July.
News Source : The Online Citizen Asia
