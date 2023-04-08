Cyclist Boyes, 44, Killed in SF Car Crash

San Francisco’s cyclist, Ethan Boyes, aged 44, who set a record for cycling has been fatally hit by a car while he was on his ride.

On Tuesday, April 4th, American champion cyclist Ethan Boyes was tragically struck and killed by a car while pedaling through San Francisco. Eyewitness accounts reveal that Boyes was traveling in a bike lane on Arguello Boulevard near the Presidio Golf Course and the Presidio Loop trailhead, before the car swerved across the center line and struck him head-on on the opposite side of the road.

Boyes was transported to the hospital and suffered from life-threatening injuries; unfortunately, his passing was confirmed on Friday. The San Francisco resident was a well-known and beloved figure in San Francisco bicycling and especially in the track racing world, according to the SF Bike Coalition.

Boyes was a 2018 and 2019 USA Cycling champion who holds the American record for the fastest time in the 500-meter track time trial flying start event. USA Cycling officials wrote that Boyes was “an upstanding member of the American track cycling community,” and that “his loss will be felt at local, regional, national, and world events for years.”

Boyes was a popular figure within his local community, evidenced by the outpouring of sadness on social media. Friends of Boyes have erected a ‘ghost bike’ painted white at the site of the crash, and flowers have been placed there as well.

The US Park Police, which has jurisdiction over the area where the accident took place, is continuing its investigation of the crash. Authorities did not say if drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident or if the driver was placed in custody.

The news has come as a shocking and devastating loss to the family and friends of Ethan Boyes, as well as the entire San Francisco cycling community. His positive energy and enthusiasm for cycling will be deeply missed.