“Cyclist dies in Greenwich Park accident, driver in custody”

“Cyclist dies in Greenwich Park accident, driver in custody”

Posted on June 14, 2023

Greenwich Park accident victim : “Cyclist dies in Greenwich Park accident, intoxicated driver in custody”

An intoxicated driver is in police custody following an accident in Greenwich Park that resulted in the death of a cyclist. This news was reported by News Room Guyana, which covers crime stories.

News Source : News Room Guyana

  1. Greenwich Park accident
  2. Cyclist fatality
  3. Intoxicated driver
  4. Police custody
  5. News Room Guyana
Post Views: 3

Leave a Reply