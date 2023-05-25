“Cyclist fatality investigation Saskatoon” today : Investigation Launched by Saskatoon Police after Cyclist Dies in Crash

Cyclist involved in fatal crash under investigation by Saskatoon police today 2023.

A female cyclist has died in a collision with a cement truck in Saskatoon. The incident happened on College Drive and Wiggins Avenue and police have set up barricades to restrict access to the area. Drivers and pedestrians have been asked to avoid the site and traffic restrictions are expected to remain in place for several hours.

Read Full story : Saskatoon police investigating fatal crash involving cyclist /

News Source : Saskatoon

Saskatoon police fatal crash cyclist investigation traffic accident road safety