Cyclist injured in Maple Ridge crash, driver not impaired: RCMP

Maple Ridge cyclist victim : Cyclist injured in Maple Ridge crash, driver remains on scene: RCMP

A cyclist has been hit by a vehicle in Maple Ridge, resulting in their hospitalization and the closure of a section of Lougheed Highway, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP. The incident occurred at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Laity Street at approximately 9 a.m. Eastbound lanes on the highway between Laity and 216 streets have been closed, while westbound lanes remain open, causing traffic delays. The cyclist sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and has been taken to the hospital. A truck with a damaged license plate and a bike with bent tires were seen at the scene. The driver stayed on site, and police do not believe that impairment played a role in the accident. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is conducting an investigation, and Ridge Meadows RCMP is asking anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to contact them.

Read Full story : Maple Ridge crash: Cyclist hospitalized, Lougheed Highway partially closed /

News Source : British Columbia

Maple Ridge accident Cyclist injury Lougheed Highway closure Traffic disruption Emergency response