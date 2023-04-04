“Cynical Bankers and Unasked Questions: Skipping the Fandango”

Cynical bankers, unasked questions, and skipping the light fandango are all things that Peter Rhodes has opinions on.

Keith Reid – The Secret that Died with Him

Introduction

The passing of Keith Reid, a member of the famous band Procol Harum has left behind a mystery that may never be solved. He had promised to reveal the meaning behind his iconic song, “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” but he took his secret to the grave. This incident made the author wonder how many secrets remain hidden because people fail to ask or reveal them.

The Banking World’s Short-Termism

Richard Fisher’s book, “The Long View” sheds light on a cynical practice known as short-termism in the banking and hedge-fund circles. It is known as IBG/YBG, which stands for “I’ll Be Gone/You’ll Be Gone,” referring to how some individuals knowingly make a fortune and leave before things go wrong.

The Tale of Aunt Maude

The author recalls how he had regretted not asking his father about his father’s stay with an elderly spinster named Aunt Maude. During World War II, millions of British city children were evacuated to the countryside, and the author’s father and uncle were among them. Aunt Maude agreed to take care of the two brothers, and the transition from industrial Bradford to the genteel Yorkshire Dales was a life-changing event. It was Aunt Maude who played a significant role in shaping the author’s father into the successful man he became. However, the author never got to find out who Aunt Maude was, where she lived, and what happened to her.

The Importance of Talking to the Elderly

The author stresses the importance of talking to the elderly because they offer unique perspectives and stories from a different era. Their experiences and knowledge can provide insights that are often lost with them. The author learned this the hard way when his father passed away suddenly, and the chance to learn about Aunt Maude was gone forever.

Conclusion

The passing of Keith Reid and the author’s regret of not asking about Aunt Maude have shown the significance of asking questions and revealing secrets while we still can. The IBG/YBG practice in the banking world also highlights the dangers of short-termism. In conclusion, we should strive to learn from the elderly and seek knowledge while we still can.

