Cynthia Daggert Death -Dead – Obituary : Cynthia Daggert has Died .

By | December 24, 2020
Cynthia Daggert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

Emmerdale @emmerdale We’re so sad today to hear about the passing of actress Kay Purcell who played Cynthia Daggert. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.

