Cynthia Daggert Death -Dead – Obituary : Cynthia Daggert has Died .
Cynthia Daggert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
We’re so sad today to hear about the passing of actress Kay Purcell who played Cynthia Daggert. Our thoughts are with her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/FLWTpbbzAO
— Emmerdale (@emmerdale) December 24, 2020
