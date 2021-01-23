Cynthia Lindsey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : parapro Cynthia Lindsey from Sedalia Park Elementary School has Died .
parapro Cynthia Lindsey from Sedalia Park Elementary School has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
"A second educator, parapro Cynthia Lindsey from Sedalia Park Elementary School, also passed away Thursday after losing her own battle with coronavirus."
My deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Cynthia Lindsey.https://t.co/xR4z9zaVBG pic.twitter.com/z5gt4CusZe
— Michelle (@Michelle_WXYZ) January 23, 2021
Michelle @Michelle_WXYZ Replying to @Michelle_WXYZ “A second educator, parapro Cynthia Lindsey from Sedalia Park Elementary School, also passed away Thursday after losing her own battle with coronavirus.” My deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Cynthia Lindsey. https://cbs46.com/news/2-cobb-county-educators-die-after-contracting-covid-19/article_6d7127fe-4ad7-11eb-87f0-c7f693f36c6b.html
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.