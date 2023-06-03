Cynthia Weil, Lyricist of “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” Passes Away at 82

Cynthia Weil, Who Put Words to That ‘Lovin’ Feeling,’ Dead at age 82

It is with great sadness that we bid farewell to Cynthia Weil, the legendary songwriter who passed away on February 12, 2022, at the age of 82. Weil was best known for penning some of the most iconic songs of the 20th century, including “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” and “On Broadway.”

The Life and Career of Cynthia Weil

Weil was born in New York City in 1940 and grew up in a musical family. She began writing songs while attending Sarah Lawrence College and later teamed up with her future husband, Barry Mann, to form one of the most successful songwriting teams of all time.

The duo wrote countless hits for a wide range of artists, including The Righteous Brothers, The Drifters, and Carole King. Weil and Mann’s songs often tackled themes of love and heartbreak, but they also wrote about social issues like civil rights and the Vietnam War.

The Legacy of Cynthia Weil

Weil’s impact on the music industry cannot be overstated. Her songs have been covered by countless artists over the years and have become a part of the cultural fabric of the United States. “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” alone has been played on the radio more than 8 million times, making it one of the most played songs in history.

Weil was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 and was awarded the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award by the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011. She continued to write and collaborate with other artists up until her death, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and influence musicians for generations to come.

Remembering Cynthia Weil

The news of Weil’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and fellow musicians alike. Many have taken to social media to share their memories of Weil and her music, with some calling her a “true legend” and others describing her as a “pioneer” and “trailblazer.”

As we mourn the loss of Cynthia Weil, we can take comfort in the fact that her music will continue to live on and inspire future generations. Weil’s legacy is a testament to the power of music to bring people together and to touch the hearts and souls of millions.

