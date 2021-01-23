Cyril Pinder Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cyril Pinder has Died .

Cyril Pinder Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cyril Pinder has Died .

Cyril Pinder has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Illinois Football @IlliniFootball We are saddened to learn of the passing of Cyril Pinder. After starring at Illinois, Pinder was a 1968 NFL Draft pick and played for the Eagles (1968-70), Bears (1971-72) and Cowboys (1973). He was also a Big Ten 60-yard indoor dash champ for @IlliniTrackXC . RIP. 1946–2021

