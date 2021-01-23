Cyril Pinder Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cyril Pinder has Died .
Cyril Pinder has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Cyril Pinder.
After starring at Illinois, Pinder was a 1968 NFL Draft pick and played for the Eagles (1968-70), Bears (1971-72) and Cowboys (1973). He was also a Big Ten 60-yard indoor dash champ for @IlliniTrackXC.
RIP. 1946–2021 pic.twitter.com/YsGI2gMUkO
— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) January 23, 2021
